Replace Nunes with deputy DA Andrew Janz

With all of the polarization and negative rhetoric as of late, it is heartening to see newly declared Democratic candidate Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz emerge in District 22 as a positive force. Unlike our current Congressman Devin Nunes, Janz’ statements show he is willing to work across the aisle for all of this district’s constituents.
District 22 is very diverse. It ranges from inner city to rural, ag to industrial, Democrat to Republican and everywhere in between. While some areas are thriving, others are facing the significant challenges of poverty, access to quality education, immigration issues, affordable healthcare, unemployment and violence.
In a recent interview, Janz said, “I’m going to build a coalition of voters here – progressives, moderates and Republicans. We’re not going to succumb to this national narrative that basically divides us; we’re going to talk about what unites us.”
That is exactly the kind of voice that we need to stop the cycle of increasing congressional polarization, and it ought to start here.
Nancy Gilmore, Clovis
