What is President Trump hiding?

It defies logic for President Trump to assert that revelations regarding Russia are not inter-related, considering the Russian government’s intervention in our election, and the fact that six members of his administration have lied regarding their contacts with various Russian entities.
Additionally, Trump continues to deny having business interests in Russia, notwithstanding his son’s comments to the contrary, and refuses to provide tax returns. What does he not want the American people to know?
The Republicans would be apoplectic if these issues were occurring during a Democratic administration. Their current position is that an investigation conducted by one of their committees will suffice, a belief they would not support were this a non-Republican administration. This is instructive as to the level of hypocrisy that is prevalent in Washington on both sides of the aisle.
It is imperative that this country’s national security be above political ideology. Accordingly, the only acceptable option is to appoint an independent, nonpartisan, select committee to conduct an inquiry, regardless where, or to whom, it leads.
Failure to pursue this manner of investigation will prove conclusively that congressional Republicans value loyalty to party above loyalty to the country they were elected to serve.
Marti Nicely, Fresno
