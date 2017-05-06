Lazy Americans have no pride in their jobs

I’m writing today in response to the op-ed “Think like immigrants: Snap out of your career ‘complacency daze’” by Ruben Navarrette Jr. (April 26).
The American people have gotten lazy. They are always looking for ways to work less and play more, yet expect the same pay for less than a full day’s work. Today’s society has become too caught up in “What’s in it for me?”
Why would they want to spend time going to training when they are not going to get anything out of it right away, like a raise?
Why would they want to start a business when they can work for someone else and not have to put in any more time than what they are scheduled to work?
Americans have become OK with just doing the minimum required and not going the extra mile. Because it’s not their business or they don’t get paid to do that, they have no pride in their jobs anymore.
Sarah Anguiano, Los Banos
