Age Out Loud, Fresno seniors, get a center!

Age Out Loud is the theme for May’s National Senior Center Month. It is a good opportunity to raise the voice on aging issues and to acknowledge contributions seniors make to their community. That includes serving to defend our country and continuing to pay taxes to support government.
Since it also happens to be National Fitness and Sports Month, here it goes! There are seniors within Fresno that do not get the recommended amount of activity to lower the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and to generally engage physically, mentally and emotionally in company of their peers in a senior center.
Within large and small cities in California, there are more than 700 senior centers. Sanger, population 24,800 and Reedley population 25,000 have one. Fresno population over 516,000, has none!
MariCarmen Navarro, Fresno
