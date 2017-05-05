Letters to the Editor

May 05, 2017 3:12 PM

Age Out Loud, Fresno seniors, get a center!

Age Out Loud is the theme for May’s National Senior Center Month. It is a good opportunity to raise the voice on aging issues and to acknowledge contributions seniors make to their community. That includes serving to defend our country and continuing to pay taxes to support government.

Since it also happens to be National Fitness and Sports Month, here it goes! There are seniors within Fresno that do not get the recommended amount of activity to lower the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and to generally engage physically, mentally and emotionally in company of their peers in a senior center.

Within large and small cities in California, there are more than 700 senior centers. Sanger, population 24,800 and Reedley population 25,000 have one. Fresno population over 516,000, has none!

MariCarmen Navarro, Fresno

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A story of defeating cancer at the Young Authors' Faire

A story of defeating cancer at the Young Authors' Faire 2:28

A story of defeating cancer at the Young Authors' Faire
Getaway truck drags robbery victim in Madera Ranchos 0:32

Getaway truck drags robbery victim in Madera Ranchos
How to secure a life vest 1:13

How to secure a life vest

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos