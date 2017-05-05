Don’t choose ‘In Godlessness We Trust’

Councilman Garry Bredefeld honors our country and Judeo-Christian national heritage by suggesting that “In God We Trust” be displayed at the council chambers. The alternative is “In Godlessness We Trust” that has produced death and misery in our lifetime. Hitler, Stalin and Mao killed 100 million people with that motto.
Here at home, broken marriages and broken children bear witness to what happens when you trust in anything or anyone but God.
The moral standards that have made America unique among the nations of the world arose because our founders trusted in the teachings of God to create our Constitution, not perfectly, but far better than elsewhere. Trusting in God works because it enables us to live by our created design: to please more than be pleased, to give more than get, and to use power to lift up, not trample, others.
The “separation of church and state,” line from a Thomas Jefferson letter, and the First Amendment to our Constitution were both intended to protect the church from the state. Those who trust in godlessness have corrupted its meaning as they do our society. May our city council have the wisdom to honor our national motto.
Rev. Roger Minassian, Fresno
