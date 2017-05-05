Celebrate our neutral Fresno City Council

Some ideas look appealing, but closer consideration shows the negative consequences they would engender. Given the personal devastation that alcohol abuse has often brought about, prohibition of alcoholic beverages once looked like an ideal solution. Our nation’s actual experiment with prohibition, however, showed us otherwise.
The same goes for the proposal that “In God We Trust” be posted in the Fresno City Council chamber. This might seem like an appealing idea to some – but that’s deceptive.
Our nation is marked by rampant divisiveness. If the council took this step, it would send the wrong signal to its constituents – suggesting that it favors one group of constituents over others based on their religious preferences.
As a teacher, I found it vital to remain neutral in my classroom when it came to religious matters. To do otherwise would be to have risked alienating some of my charges.
This is particularly crucial in Fresno, given its diverse and colorful cultural and spiritual landscape. It’s likewise crucial for public servants to maintain this sort of neutrality.
The separation of church and state is a central tradition of our country’s political history; it’s one well worth maintaining and celebrating.
Steven Roesch, Fresno
