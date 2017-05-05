Single-payer is the health-care solution

Yes, Congress does need to do something about Obamacare. But the solution the House has passed will take us in the wrong direction.
As of 2014, the U.S. spends 17 percent of our GDP for health care compared to approximately 10 percent for other highly developed nations. All of the countries that are getting better health outcomes for less money are using some form of a government-funded health-care system.
For many reasons, the free market does not work well for health care. One is that consumer demand is not a choice. If you or a loved one is in dire need of medical aid there is no choice but to seek treatment, and determine how to pay for it after the fact.
Additionally, the goal of any for-profit company involved in health care, whether it’s a pharmaceutical company, a hospital, or a health-care network, is to maximize profit. For this reason, more expensive treatment is always better. A lifetime of treatment is preferable to a cure. And prices will always rise due to guaranteed demand.
A single-payer system is needed.
Richard Thurman, Fresno
