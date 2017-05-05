Support Andrew Jans for Congress. He listens

On April 25, Andrew Janz announced his run for Congress against Devin Nunes. I met Janz that evening when he visited a Fresno Indivisible meeting. He was friendly and attentive. He listened.
There are lots of different people in Fresno Indivisible. Some like to march. Some prefer to write letters. Some are loud, some quiet. We have Democrats, former Republicans (maybe even some current ones) and people suspicious of all political parties. We do not always agree.
Most of us have busy lives, which makes it hard to find time for civic engagement. But we struggle, because we believe that attaining liberty and justice for all, including the exalted and the vulnerable, is not simple or easy, but essential to the good life here in Fresno.
Nunes dismisses Indivisible groups as “left-wing activists.” But he seems to mean something worse, like “dangerous animals,” people so unhinged that he cannot even dare to hear them, even though they are his constituents.
But Janz showed up, listened and learned. He understands that representing a diverse district means hearing everyone, even in disagreement, and striving for ways to do the least harm and greatest good. Andrew Janz has my support for Congress.
Peter Wall, Fresno
