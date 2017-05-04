Letters to the Editor

May 04, 2017 3:03 PM

Esparza critic doesn’t know the real man. I do

A recent letter fired damning salvos at Fresno City Council candidate Nelson Esparza: He’s “passionate only about his own interests,” with “every intention of deceiving the voters.” The letter claimed “deception is a trait he wishes to pass on to the next generation,” he suffers from “over-weaning ambition,” in short “Esparza is unsuitable for any elected office.”

I beg to differ.

I have attended Esparza’s class at Fresno City College. Having taught 40 years, I’ve seen good and bad teaching. His pedagogical passion, depth of subject knowledge, and gift for engaging students in a meaningful discussion of economics, a subject poorly understood by most, sets him above the vast majority of teachers I’ve known.

Consider that the president has appointed Betsy DeVos, who has no experience attending or working in a public school, or even sending her children to one, to run the Department of Education, which is responsible for managing a $1 trillion loan portfolio. This suggests that economics, politics and education are inextricably intertwined these days.

People with Nelson’s integrity, broad-based knowledge and consensus-seeking skills are rare in politics. Whether as teacher, school board member or serving on City Council, Esparza will do what’s best for Fresno.

Bruce Ratcliffe, Fresno

