As a Christian, I oppose Bredefeld’s proposal

I’m a Christian. I call myself a “true Christian.” I’m led by God in my life. “In God We Trust” on the front wall of Fresno City Council chambers?
Not a good idea!
Fresno City Council member Garry Bredefeld believes we’ve slipped backward? I have not slipped backward and true love is stronger than it’s ever been. “Slipping backward” is believing your God is the only God – as members of ISIS do.
This country was founded on secularism. If someone says we were founded on Christianity, my response is, “Prove it!”
This is the history of our great country and I’m fighting for it.
How about “Love for all?”
The statement Bredefeld suggests for council chambers reflects a closed mind. I choose to believe that Fresno should be open-minded.
Donna Hudson, Fresno
