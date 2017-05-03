Letters to the Editor

May 03, 2017 12:20 PM

‘Trumpcare’ deserves a ‘no’ from Rep. Valadao

On the health-care page of his congressional website, Rep. David Valadao states, “Congress must provide robust support for our social safety-net programs, like Medicaid. …”

“Trumpcare” would eliminate expanded Medicaid (Medi-Cal) to as many as 120,000 of Valadao’s constitutents. To date, Valadao is undeclared as to how he will vote.

How can Valadao, in good conscience, even consider voting in favor of Trumpcare when its elimination of expanded Medicaid would be the antithesis of the “robust support” championed on his web page?

Here’s hoping Congressman Valadao stays true to his word and votes “no” on Trumpcare.

Jack Willis, Hanford

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Celebrate strawberry season with this easy strawberry salsa

Celebrate strawberry season with this easy strawberry salsa 1:00

Celebrate strawberry season with this easy strawberry salsa
Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season 1:26

Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season
Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez talks Fresno State, Tennessee, Cal and his ESPN 300 ranking 2:18

Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez talks Fresno State, Tennessee, Cal and his ESPN 300 ranking

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos