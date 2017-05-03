Why doesn’t Fresno have a senior center?

Years ago I got a glimpse of a senior exercise class at Manchester Center. I rolled my eyes, it seemed pretty goofy. Now I’m in that class!
After retiring, I took classes at the Clovis Senior Center. What a well-cared-for facility filled with people engaged in interesting activities. Wanting to be closer to home, I wondered what Fresno had to offer. Not much! Fresno has no senior center, but God bless Fresno Unified School District; it offers classes for seniors at Manchester Center.
I like the classes at Manchester, but I miss the environment of the Clovis Senior Activity Center. It is a comfortable place to enjoy classes and social interaction with other seniors. What a shame Fresno doesn’t have a place like this.
There are senior centers in other towns in the Valley, why not Fresno? As a young person, I thought senior centers were for folks with nothing better to do than arts and crafts.
Now I’m a senior, I know better; we are intelligent, creative and active people. Fresno needs a place for seniors to enjoy life and learning together.
P.S. Now I enjoy arts and crafts, too.
Frances Smith, Fresno
