Young generation is ‘stripped of our right to take risks’ by student debt

Re: “Think like immigrants; snap out of your career complacency daze” by Ruben Navarrette Jr., April 26 : Our young American generation has been stripped of our right to take risks. With student debt reaching a total of over $1.4 trillion, it’s become increasingly difficult to even start our lives by having a massive burden placed upon us.
It’s up to us to clean the mess that the previous generation has left for us. Environmental damage, a broken health care system and unlikely home ownership, are just a few things that we have to get over because of all the risks that the previous generation took. We’re not complacent, we’re responsible.
We’re also the most accepting generation. We fought for equal rights for gays, people of color and women. The purists and the older generation are the ones who didn’t want to listen to us; it wasn’t the other way around.
If you were to understand one thing from my response, it’s that the young American generation is anything but complacent. We are against the status quo, which can be proven through the Black Lives Matter movement and the Women’s March. Comparing us to immigrants and dismissing us as complacent is actually ironically lazy for Ruben Navarrette Jr. to write.
John Solo, Los Banos
