‘The Promise’ brings him to tears

I left the theater, my eyes burning and my cheeks moistened by drying tears. I haven’t cried that intensely and openly at a movie since I was young and saw “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.” The movie I finished had a shorter title: “The Promise.”
I don’t want to spoil the experience for any who have not yet seen this extraordinary film, so very few details here. Its focus is the events between the Turkish and Armenian peoples in the beauty of spring, April 1915.
The tears for me largely come from discouragement, even despair. I think of the World War II holocaust, too many other genocides to mention and end up with images of Syria. I conclude that my tears of optimism when 1999 became 2000 were wasted. During the remaining years of my life and perhaps never will world peace be achieved.
The extreme depravity and the extraordinary goodness in humans will always be in conflict. I want my life to reflect goodness, perhaps, in the end, that is the only promise I really have much control of.
Rich Berrett, Fresno
