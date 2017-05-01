Trump breaks records – not in a good way

President Donald Trump is correct when he says he has done more in his first 100 days than any other president in U.S. history. He has more close family members in senior governmental positions. He has spent more on travel expenses. In fact, he will spend more in one year than President Obama did in eight years.
He has more conflicts of interest than any of his predecessors, made more broken campaign promises, approved more planet-destroying policies, has more low-approval ratings, played more rounds of golf, has more executive vacancies due to no appointments being made, and issued more unlawful executive orders – all within his first 100 days.
Quite a record. He and his supporters must be really proud.
Howard K. Watkins, Fresno
