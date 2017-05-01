The board of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno opposes Councilman Garry Bredefeld’s proposal to mount a ‘In God West Trust’ sign in council chambers.
The board of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno opposes Councilman Garry Bredefeld’s proposal to mount a ‘In God West Trust’ sign in council chambers. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA The Fresno Bee file
The board of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno opposes Councilman Garry Bredefeld’s proposal to mount a ‘In God West Trust’ sign in council chambers. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA The Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Church trustees oppose ‘In God We Trust’ in Fresno council chambers

May 01, 2017 12:05 PM

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld has proposed that “In God We Trust” be posted behind the dais in council chambers. We write to express our concern about this proposal and urge the council to remember the rich diversity of our community. It is incumbent on our elected officials to represent all of Fresno’s citizens.

Although Bredefeld notes that this proposition is about “reaffirming our faith” and “faith in God” as well as that the motto “does not pertain to any one religion,” he has proposed the language of Christianity, not Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism or Islam. As such, he makes Christianity the default faith of our Valley.

He also presumes that all of our community and his constituents share a religious framework for making meaning in this world; this is not true. If a reminder is needed for mindful actions, Thomas Jefferson’s call for the “separation of Church and State” might prove useful.

We do applaud his desire to “make good decisions.” Perhaps the first should be to expend time, energy, and resources of the council on the many pressing problems of our community: poverty, homelessness, infrastructure and equal access to opportunity.

Board of Trustees, Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do you know this man? Security camera records suspect in residential burglary

Do you know this man? Security camera records suspect in residential burglary 0:39

Do you know this man? Security camera records suspect in residential burglary

Fresno State's Jeff Tedford coaches up his Bulldogs in run-tackling drill 0:43

Fresno State's Jeff Tedford coaches up his Bulldogs in run-tackling drill
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

View More Video