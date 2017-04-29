Community volunteers are win-win solution

Politics is everywhere in today’s society. The workplace, schools, medical field, housing communities and with religion, faith-based organizations, church. People are told over and over by spiritual leaders to use their gifts and talents to help others in need.
It’s difficult to do sometimes within the church when people are told for potential political or various other reasons that they are not allowed to serve or do ministry for the church. A solution to using one’s gifts and talents is to volunteer within the community.
There are numerous young people who need mentors and homeless people to feed. Food banks need sorters, hospitals require extra help, including Valley Children’s Hospital and a variety of other organizations. Volunteering in the community is a win-win for the ones volunteering and ones receiving the help!
Teri Holt, Fresno
