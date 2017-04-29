Atheist objects to ‘In God We Trust’

On May 11, the Fresno City Council will hear comments regarding Council Member Garry Bredefeld’s proposal to mount the phrase “In God We Trust” prominently on the wall of the council chambers. I encourage all interested parties to attend.
I object to this proposal. I value the stabilizing democratic principle of the separation of church and state. Accordingly, I feel that displaying the phrase “In God We Trust” is inappropriate and divisive in a public office. Atheists like me feel the idea of “God” has little meaning, and the phrase does not well represent many community members.
To us, it would be just as meaningful to see “Guided By Yetis” in large gold letters. My great and abiding preference would be to be able to place my trust in the good judgment and hard work of the council members themselves (who presumably already arrive at work fully motivated and ready to go), as they address the tangible issues facing them as public servants.
Speaking of good judgment, and fiscal responsibility, wouldn’t the cost alone of this cosmetic effort cause it to sink to the bottom of the wish list, when compared with tasks that could benefit all the community?
Mark Jones, Fresno
