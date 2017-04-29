Calling caring millionaires: Please buy Fresno’s Fig Garden Village

Capitalism has taken over the Fig Garden Village shopping center. Another well-loved mom-and-pop establishment, has been driven out as a result of a New York-based landlord, who is completely out of touch with the neighborhood.
Big-name store fronts will never replace charm, history, uniqueness, customer service and special gathering spots. The landlord doesn’t care, because it’s all about money. Soon we won’t recognize the center as the one we knew and loved. Is there a millionaire out there who could purchase the center and who would actually care about the tenants and patrons?
Vernie Rogers, Fresno
