Pants on fire: Tim Daly misquotes Churchill on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

Actor Tim Daly, current president of the Creative Coalition and a staunch advocate of federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), recently made an appearance on the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program.
Mr. Daly has been vocal against President Trump possibly cutting funds from an organization which provides grants for art programs across the nation, calling the move a “huge mistake.” In 2016, the NEA received $147.9 million in government endowments.
While on Mr. Carlson’s show, Mr. Daly went on to say when Prime Minister Winston Churchill was asked to discontinue arts funding to help with the war effort, Churchill supposedly replied: “Then what are we fighting for?” Was the Churchill quote actually a true statement?
Fact-check: John David Olsen, product manager at Microsoft stated: “As far as we know, he (Churchill) didn’t say it.” Churchill historian, Richard Langworth, in reference to said quote, confirms: “...it is not in any of Churchill’s 15 million words in his papers, letters, articles or books.”
Hence, Mr. Daly, who is a fine thespian, and who no doubt is sincere in his efforts to have funding continue for the NEA, has, unfortunately, fallen victim to... “fake news.”
Sam Lukes, Visalia
Comments