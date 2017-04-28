The American paradox: connected yet fatally isolated

Thomas Friedman’s lecture at the Save Mart Center last week was an inspiration. Among other issues, Friedman informed us that in 20 years, 46 percent of current jobs will no longer exist.
He also shared one of the Surgeon General’s reports: The No. 1 one condition rapidly killing Americans is isolation. Then Friedman expanded on the irony; despite being such a technologically “connected” people, a great number of us are isolated, and more of us are joining this isolation daily.
We must grow more intentional, more serious, about collaborating with others in everything we do. We live in a time where one person can end the world as we know it, but, we have the capacity, together, all of us, to make it better for everyone.
Finally, the key to our survival is, to be a lifelong learner. Thank you, Mr. Friedman.
Rebeca Rangel, Fresno
