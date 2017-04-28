When will Fresno Unified trustees act like grown-ups?

The Fresno Unified School District Board of Trustees should stop being embarrassingly childish, and start acting like the grown-ups and community leaders that they are supposed to be.
“The toughest thing will be the seven of us,” when speaking about hiring a new superintendent, sounds like a kid bragging about bad behavior. There are more constructive ways to get attention, like finding ways to compromise even when you disagree, and making informed and logical decisions based on solid data, not individual prejudice.
By the way, this is a public school district, and not a sectarian institution, so please do not use a candidate’s religious beliefs to judge qualifications for the job.
The constituents in Fresno who voted for the trustees should be outraged when these leaders acknowledge that the next superintendent’s biggest challenge will be the “seven polarizing figures on the board.” Believe me, in Fresno there are a lot more important challenges that a new administration will have to address, especially the inequalities that come with poverty.
Remember, it’s all about 73,000 students, not about the school board.
Francine Farber, Fresno
