The Pink Cow could use your lending hand

As part of the Scholars In Service program at Fresno State, I am serving at Wesley United Methodist Church. Wesley puts tremendous effort to alleviating the problem of hunger for those in the El Dorado Park neighborhood through food programs.
The church also addresses a more subtle need in the community, helping low-income residents access appropriate clothes, shoes and home supplies. Wesley does this through its thrift store, The Pink Cow.
The Pink Cow is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and the first Saturday of every month. The store is wonderful. They have an amazing selection of clothes for men and women and a massive selection of clothing for children of all ages. All of this at deeply discounted prices. The Pink Cow also has children’s toys, books and home supplies.
The Pink Cow is an incredible resource to the community. You can help by donating clothing, shoes, and baby and home items. Volunteers are welcome. Help keep the Pink Cow the gem it is for our community.
Abigail Thomason, Clovis
