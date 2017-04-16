Letters to the Editor

April 16, 2017 5:23 PM

Nunes runs away from voters

Rep. Devin Nunes’ march from public accountability is becoming a sprint.

He won’t hold a town hall. He won’t even send a staff member to meet with constituents when they resort to scheduling one “in absentia.” And now his chief of staff won’t talk to The Bee’s reporter for the most laughable of reasons (Fresno Bee, April 13).

Nunes makes “home district” time to attend private fundraisers with Kevin McCarthy (Feb. 21) and to speak to the Ag Lenders Society of California (March 31). When will Nunes and Co. have time for ordinary constituents? Or is he intent on walling himself off completely?

Pamela Beck, Fresno

