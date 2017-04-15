What do oxygen masks, flexi-straws and Almond Joys have in common?

Thank you to the Woodward Park Library for its impressive display of Armenian-American inventors!
When Turkish denial of the Armenian Genocide continues 102 years after 1.5 million Armenians lost their lives in the first holocaust of the 20th century, it is heartwarming to see a beautifully curated public display of the many contributions of Armenian inventors.
From the oxygen mask and MRI to flexi-straws and Almond Joy, Armenians have continually demonstrated their intelligence, ingenuity and benefit to society in every industry.
Turkey tried to exterminate us, but Turkey failed. Thanks again to the Woodward Park library for the wonderful exhibit and support of Armenians in our community.
Silva Emerian, Clovis
