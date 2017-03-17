That’s one bumpy ride through Parlier

I drive to work from Reedley to Fresno, three days a week on Manning Avenue. Several years ago, the section of Manning between the town of Parlier and just short of the old Highway 99 was repaved, and this was greatly appreciated.
Now it is time to do the same for the three-mile section of Manning through Parlier itself. Especially in the westbound direction, the number of potholes, cracks and ruts are quite excessive. Many of these are especially deep and large, making it a very bumpy ride through the town on Manning or, at the very least, quite a challenge to avoid the worst of them.
I realize that repaving such a busy street through an urban area presents more challenges than out in the country, but there are just too many potholes and cracks to fill individually and make it cost-effective, in all probability. This has to be done soon; it might as well start now.
Paul Kryder, Reedley
