For health insurers, it’s all about big profits

As a Republican, I think that the latest attempts at health-care reform will be as great a failure as Obamacare.
One area that needs to be addressed are the exorbitant profits that insurance companies fleece from those who buy insurance, not only health insurance but all insurance. At least 95 percent of what is charged in premiums should be paied back to cover claims. Five percent for profit and expenses is more than enough for an industry that has been coddled for way too long.
And before those in the insurance industry begin crying and moaning, they might try some needed reform of their own volition. They know they are grossly over-profiting and have been for a long, long time.
Jess King, Lindsay
