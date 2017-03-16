Tolerant resistance? I think not

The verbal assault on Press Secretary Sean Spicer as he stood in line at an Apple Store by a rude woman is just the latest demonstration of the lack of character shown by the “tolerant” crowd. We’ve seen the riots by the “tolerants” after the inauguration.
The attacks by the “tolerants” when they approached pro-Trump supporters a week ago and the screaming and disruptions at Town Hall meetings by the same “tolerant” ilk demonstrate that they want to whine and complain but not get any answers to their questions.
Peaceful protests are a valued and cherished right in this country. The rude and boorish behavior is unacceptable. They are defended by pundits on television and in the papers for their courage to say what they think.
Yet they have the audacity to complain that the president is rude. It is a shame that the children of this nation are seeing the oppositional response from the liberal base be so distasteful. Carry signs, sign petitions, write leaders, hold rallies and get out the vote. Stopping an elected leader from answering a constituent’s question violates the constituents’ rights. Just be civil!
Yet Hillary Clinton used the term “deplorable” about the conservatives.
Bill Atwood, Bass Lake
