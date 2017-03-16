I have contributed to books and articles about gender issues for decades. The continuing silence about men’s issues and support of feminist myths is appalling.
The main point of “A Day Without Women” is that women in America are treated like second-class citizens. Where is the proof? The claim that women are paid less for the same work has been disproved by Warren Farrell, a past board member of the National Organization for Women, in the book “Why Men Earn More.” Why the continuing silence that 93 percent of the deaths in the workplace are male deaths?
Black men got the vote before women because black males were dying in our wars. I was drafted in 1966 into the army at age 20; my twin sister was not. I, not she, received the 100 percent disability.
Fifty-eight thousand American men died in Vietnam 50 years ago. How many days is that without those “missing” boys and men? Those returning coal-mining jobs in America will kill our sons, not our daughters. Feminist propaganda hurts everyone.
Steven DeLuca, Clovis
