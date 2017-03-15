Fresno State creates red-letter day for alum

Forty-nine years ago, my prized FSC letter jacket was stolen. Being a runner of modest talent to have won my letter (three, in fact) among teammates who were national and world class was a source of significant pride for me.
Recently, I mentioned to James Sewell, Fresno State’s athletic department program facilities director, the theft of my jacket. Six days later, due to his kindness and caring, I am once again in possession of a (new) prized letter jacket. For me, it was a deeply moving moment, which I shall not soon forget.
I’ve known James Sewell for some time, and find him to be the type of athletic-department representative who is returning Fresno State to its long-established history of pride and success.
Leadership of that quality starts from the top. It begins with President Joseph Castro and on to Athletic Director Jim Bartko, and to all those who share in the growing successes of Fresno State athletics. As I’ve said before, “This is a great university, in the best of hands.”
Joseph Herzog, Fresno
