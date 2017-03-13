Reporters should stick to the facts and real news

What do Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Richard Jewell, Ruby Ridge, the Duke lacrosse team, Ferguson, Benghazi and President Donald Trump have in common? They all suffered from the media’s sloppy reporting based on misleading rumors and false information.
George Gruner (Valley Voices, March 5) says of reporters that “... your job is the same now as it was then: the pursuit of the truth.” It seems so simple – seek the truth, print the truth. In today’s journalism, it seldom works out that way.
Overall, the media seems to have forgotten the most important aspect of the news business: reporting news items truthfully and accurately. Much of today’s so-called journalism has morphed into propaganda and “gotcha journalism.”
Is presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office while taking a picture a legitimate week-long news item? Or is it the meaningless drivel of gotcha journalism?
In journalism, credibility comes from reporting the news, all of the news, truthfully, instead of forming an unholy alliance with government or a political party to dispense propaganda.
T.C. Morgan, Fresno
