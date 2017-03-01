South Fresno deserves bike and walking trails

Why should you care about investing in an active transportation system for south Fresno? Well simply, the most pedestrian and bicycle injuries/fatalities in Fresno take place there.
Compared to the rest of the city, south Fresno has had the least bike and pedestrian infrastructure investments. If you care about the safety of all residents, this is an area we can improve.
Southeast and southwest Fresno also have the highest percentage of families living in poverty. A good active and public transportation system would allow families to get to school and work easily, in essence creating routes out of poverty for these families.
An equitable transportation system in south Fresno would also help to encourage a more active lifestyle – reducing obesity and chronic diseases. The more people who walk and bike help protect our planet by reducing pollution and our carbon footprint.
As city leaders finalize the Active Transportation Plan, it’s imperative that we prioritize investments for south Fresno because walking or biking safely should be an option for all. Voice your support for an equitable ATP.
Genoveva Islas, program manager, Cultiva La Salud
