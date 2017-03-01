Measure L hike is too big to support

Most of us in Madera County support fire and law enforcement and would be willing to contribute something. But increasing our sales tax from 7.75 to 8.75 percent represents a 13% hike.
Also frustrating is Madera County spent $200,000 on a consultant who supposedly conducted a poll showing over 70 percent of county residents would support the Measure L tax. I haven’t found anyone who was contacted. Then comes another $100,000 for the special election.
If approved, this would include big-ticket items such as automobiles because the Department of Motor Vehicles bases the sales tax on your zip code. It could even put Madera County merchants at a disadvantage as local residents shop for goods outside of the unincorporated areas. This proposed tax hike has a 20-year sunset clause. But two decades from now, we will surely be asked to extend the tax because fire stations will close and people will lose their jobs.
A two-thirds vote is required for passage. It won’t happen. My advice is to come back in two years and lower the increase to around .25 to .375 percent.
Craig Hansen, Madera Ranchos
