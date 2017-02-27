Quit complaining about Trump

President Trump hit the mark when he told the nation to quit complaining and unify around him.
We as a nation need to quit complaining because we didn’t get what we want, and we really do need to unify around Trump as a country and support him because he is our president.
We need to give him a chance as a whole nation, not just half. Trump is the pilot and we are the wings, and both wings are connected to the same plane. If one wing goes down, so will the rest of the plane.
Kade Cross, Oakhurst
Comments