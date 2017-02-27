Dictators squash free speech first

Long before we had 24/7 news feeds of instant information, the Founding Fathers clearly understood the importance of free speech and a free and unrestricted press.
The beginning of every dictatorship in the history of the world had as its first order of business the elimination of free speech and a free press. To operate with impunity and not be held accountable for their actions, those in power with evil intent must control what information is available to the masses and ensure only that which is favorable to them is made available.
Be you conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat, or anywhere in between, the suppression of this first and most important amendment should be of grave concern. Those whose actions are within the law have little concern about the consequences of their behavior. When it is not, every effort will be made to not be exposed.
Larry W. Leach, Fresno
