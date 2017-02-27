McClintock displays cavalier attitude about climate change

Reading about Rep. Tom McClintock’s District 4 meeting in Mariposa, I was struck by his cavalier attitude toward climate change and his belief that it is a natural phenomenon that has been going on for billions of years.
For someone who represents a large part of the Central Valley, an area that encompasses the second worst air quality in the nation, second only to Los Angeles, his disdain for human influence is baffling. Even if you don’t believe that humans are a major cause of global weather change, you can hardly ignore our influence on the regional level.
With the health issues involved, including the staggering rates of asthma among our children, the idea that we need do nothing to correct the basic causes of our air pollution because it might cost money is short sighted and dangerous.
I would submit that when money and politics usurp the health and well being of your constituents, then you are failing in your position and responsibilities. We can ill afford to give up the headway we have made and must continue to pursue policies that will ultimately contribute to a healthier environment.
Steve Holtkamp, Fresno
