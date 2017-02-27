Smudge pots for everyone in Trumpland

Apparently the well-oiled machine running the White House is coal fired. The president has decided political expediency outweighs clean air and water for our children and grandchildren by signing a bill that eliminates regulations protecting waterways from coal-mining waste.
Promoting a 19th century energy fix for a 21st century and beyond problem is unfortunately just moldy 20th century politics. Witness Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky getting all warm and cozy with Trump after he signed.
Does this mean that smudge pots and burning tires could once again become an acceptable way to protect freezing citrus orchards? “Unthinkable,” you might say and I’d be right there with you, except we now have the embodiment of 20th century success and thinking (just ask him if you doubt it) at the helm of a 21st century presidency.
After one month in office, he has yet to show he can think beyond the sparks and glow of his self-centered world. I believe him capable of building giant coal-burning, energy-producing smudge pots all over the land if it will profit him in the short term.
Les Rowell, Clovis
