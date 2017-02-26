No personal aids for FUSD trustees

I wish to convey my displeasure at the proposals to allow each Fresno Unified School District board member a personal assistant and a discretionary fund to pay for things in their individual districts.
I am a graduate of FUSD, had children who graduated from the system and taught for more than 20 years there. I also have paid taxes to support it for more than 50 years so consider me an involved and interested stakeholder.
I could support an additional one or two administrative assistants for the entire board to help with communication, and I would also support taking money from the district’s communication department (which I feel has been a misuse of funds that should go to schools) to fund the added assistants.
I would never support giving budget money to individual board members because I have observed how that particular system works in our Fresno City Council. The money is used for nothing more than political gain, i.e. “buying votes.” All funds should be meted out and voted on by the entire board for the good of the entire school district.
Jacqueline Spencer, Fresno
