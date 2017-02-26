America, Mexico need each other

As a person whose dad crossed the border to get to America, I do not agree with Trump’s assumptions or beliefs. I have been to Mexico countless times and I have never come across anybody or anything dangerous.
Instead, I come across hardworking people who get across by foot, who don’t take food for granted, and who do not need money to validate their worth.
Yes, some parts of Mexico are bad, but the same can be said about America. My point is, though Mexico is not the richest, most advanced or the safest country, it has a lot to offer.
Both countries need each other to support jobs and trade. Besides, America is a melting pot. It’s about time we praise diversity instead of devaluing it.
Samantha Zaragoza, Planada
