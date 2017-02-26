Calexit backers overlook federal benefits

Howard Hurtt’s letter (Feb. 21) regarding “Calexit” is a classic example of not examining an issue and reciting untrue facts. While it may be true that the total of California’s tax payments to the IRS are greater than the amount of dollars the federal government gives back to California, that is only part of the federal support given to California.
If all of the military establishment were to be moved, and it would be if Calexit became a fact, California would lose $4 to $5 billion in various areas such as consumer spending, rent, employment and similar areas. Additional issues are soldiers, ICE officers and similar peacekeepers that would not be supplied by the federal government.
Many millions of dollars would have to be spent in support of national parks and there would be costs for infrastructure and setting up a department to cover dealings with other countries.
I am sure I have missed many other benefits we get “in-kind” for the modest sum we send to Washington. Mr. Hurtt should examine the facts before demonstrating his lack of insight.
Adrian S. Williams, Fresno
Comments