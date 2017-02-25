Now I’m supporting a billionaire lifestyle

My wife and I met with our accountant to prepare our 2016 income tax return. Good news! We’ll get a little of what we paid back.
But it’s sad, very sad, to realize that our tax payments are going to support the billionaire lifestyle of this president and his almost weekly Florida trips. He, of course, is “too smart” to pay taxes, but it would be nice if he helped pay for the services our country provides for all of us.
The rest of us could use the help, especially considering what his lifestyle is costing us. Three trips to his Florida Mar-a-Lago private club have so far cost taxpayers about $10 million, and the cost of security for his family in New York is running about $146,000 a day, according to the police department there.
Candidate Trump complained frequently about Obama’s travel expenses, but the website Judicial Watch reported that Obama’s travel expenses totaled about $97 million – for eight years!
Michael M. Robinson, Fresno
Comments