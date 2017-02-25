Letters to the Editor

February 25, 2017 12:02 PM

California can defend itself

I am responding to the letter “Who will defend Calexit republic?” (Feb. 23):

Military defense is talked about in the book that came out months ago and is on the front page of the website for YesCalifornia.org.

California can defend itself – if it had to – because we have the money to have an army as good as Canada’s army.

It is a big assumption that the American military would leave California if it was independent. Likely all of the bases would stay in a lease like America does with over 100 other places that are independent.

Marcus Ruiz Evans, board chairman, Yes California Independence Movement

