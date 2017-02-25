Trump is unstable, unfit for office

Donald Trump is completely detached from reality.
After watching and reading the transcript of his pathetic, disturbing whine-a-thon disguised as a press conference, it is clear that he possesses neither the intellect nor the emotional stability required for his office.
His obsessive repetition of well-documented untrue statements (“biggest Electoral College win since Reagan”) compounded by his inability to accept responsibility for them (“Well, I don’t know, I was given that information”) is absolutely unacceptable behavior for a president.
Claiming he “inherited a mess” from Barack Obama may well be the most ridiculous, insulting, self-aggrandizing falsehood in modern political history.
Trump is unfit for office. For the good of the country, his family and himself, he should immediately resign and seek professional help.
Charles Bednar, Oakhurst
Comments