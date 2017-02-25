I can’t afford to pay Nunes $10k to listen to me

In regard to Rep. Devin Nunes’ decision not to have town hall meetings during the congressional break:
I am an “authentic” Valley voice.
I am the daughter and granddaughter of Valley farmers. I grew up pruning grape vines and shaking raisins – a crop which is dependent upon migrant labor. What happens to the farmers if they can’t get the labor force they need to harvest their crops?
I am a resident of northeast Fresno.
I have two teenage daughters who are getting ready for college. What if I can’t keep them on my insurance plan because the Affordable Care Act has been repealed? And what would happen if they can’t get the yearly health screenings they need because Planned Parenthood has been defunded?
I am Nunes’ constituent.
If I am an activist, it is because he has have made me one by his refusal to listen to my concerns. I don’t have $10,000 to spend on a plate, at a fundraiser, in a town outside of our district.
He has made it very clear who has his ear; it isn’t me, and it isn’t his constituents.
Jenny Lewis, Fresno
