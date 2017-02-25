Starr School’s kind kids thank veteran

I am an 89-year-old World War II veteran who lives across from Starr Elementary School in Fresno. Recently, I was surprised to see at my door young children and their teachers standing in the rain with umbrellas. One little girl told me they were from “The Kind Kids Club” at Starr.
They wanted to thank me for doing something nice for their teachers. They presented me with a Starr tote bag filled with goodies.
Earlier that week, as I was leaving the best Veterans Administration hospital in the country on Valentine’s Day, I was met by children who were giving vets Valentine’s cards and thanking us for our service.
It is rewarding to see parents and teachers showing children how to be kind and considerate in this troubled world.
Robert Thoman, Fresno
