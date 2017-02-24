New, exciting Fulton Street businesses deserve support

It is exciting to see all that is happening in downtown Fresno, especially the remodeling and future opening of Fulton Street. A great city like Fresno needs a beautiful and prosperous downtown.
Where else in Fresno would you be able to see historic buildings? When completed, there will be more trees and the art will be there, as well as the fountains and street lamps, and now street parking. This change will bring more businesses and investors to our downtown.
Let’s all support this project, what do we have to lose? Come support the local businesses, as they are all open during construction.
I’m optimistic that our new downtown and Fulton Street will make us all proud to be a Fresnan. Be part of Fresno’s history. Come see how everything is going as we wait for the new Fulton Street.
Raul De Alba, Fresno
