Trump’s travel ban disrespects allies, citizens’ children

This is in response to the Feb. 23 Bee editorial “Nation must make room for Laith Hammoudi”:
His situation highlights the problems faced by citizens from the seven banned Muslim majority counties. Someone who was neither a U.S. citizen nor a resident put his life in danger to help our country, but he is not allowed to come here.
This is a glaring example of how the ban was poorly planned and did not consider many non-Americans like Mr. Hammoudi and children like Eman Ali. She is a 12-year-old Yemeni and daughter of two American citizens who was about to fly to U.S. after getting her immigration paperwork done. But she was not allowed to board because of the travel ban.
Only after a federal judge halted the ban did she arrive in Los Banos eight days later. What the ban did not explain was how a 12-year-old girl could be harmful to our country!
Hardeep Sahota, Fresno
