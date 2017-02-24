Trump registers blip on ethics meter

Loran Hugh Parker (letter Feb. 16) stated that he will no longer read Andrew Fiala’s column, “On Ethics,” due to blistering attacks on Donald Trump’s political ideology.
Ethics, which encompasses virtues governed by wisdom (justice, temperance, truthfulness, compassion) that contribute to societal and individual greatness, have not been demonstrable, to date, by our present “commander” in chief, who applauds his 30-plus days of “extraordinary” achievements, and alerts us that the Oval Office now runs like “a fine tuned machine.”
Exactly what has been accomplished of value? Do we, as responsible citizens, want mindless machines running amok, rather than reflective thinkers who deliberate over facts, respect a free press, avoid incendiary knee-jerk reactions to issues of grave import, and acknowledge the integrity of our judicial system?
Kudos to Andrew Fiala!
“Not to help Justice in Her time of need would be an impiety.” – Plato
Paula Ann Costis, Fresno
