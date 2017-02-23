Conservatives address climate change with cash

Republicans seek market solutions to our problems. They now have a conservative plan to slow emissions of carbon dioxide, which causes climate warming.
The Climate Leadership Council just released “The Conservative Case for Carbon Dividends.” Each family receives a dividend of thousands of dollars annually. The money comes from taxes on carbon fuels.
But regulations on these fuels would be rolled back, to let the market work its magic.
Current regulations require auto companies to average 54.5 mpg by 2025.
With a carbon tax, one company might focus on larger vehicles, improving mileage but not meeting the old government standard. Another company could focus on electrics and hybrids and beat the standard.
The entire market would be pushed toward fuel savings, with businesses free to chart their own strategies.
Americans will conserve to help their budgets, and to contribute patriotically to the public good. Inventors and entrepreneurs will flourish by producing new technologies. The American economy will grow because green energy creates more jobs than fossil fuels.
All of the CLC leaders are conservative Republicans. Please encourage your congressional representatives to look at this plan.
Devin Carroll, Fresno
