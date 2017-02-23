Grand jury application deadline is March 3

Both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the city of Fresno have proclaimed February as “Grand Jury Awareness Month.”
The Fresno County Grand Jury is accepting applications for members for the 2017–18 Grand Jury through March 3. As a former grand jury member and foreman, and now president of the Fresno Chapter of the California Grand Jurors’ Association, I can attest that grand jury service is a tremendously rewarding experience, providing exceptional benefits not usually available to ordinary citizens.
Grand jurors have very broad oversight powers to investigate and comment upon the activities of government within the county. This includes cities, special districts, school districts and other organizations in the county that constitute our local government
Grand jurors decide what, when and how to investigate. A unique benefit of service is that jurors will have a meaningful, independent say in local government.
Grand juries are independent bodies and work for and report only to the citizens of Fresno County. For applications to serve please go to http://www.fresno.courts.ca.gov/jury/grand_jury/
Richard G. Allen, president, Fresno Chapter, California Grand Jurors’ Association
